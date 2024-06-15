Big-winning $55-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

A $55-million-winning Lotto Max ticket was sold in the Greater Toronto Area, according to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) Corporation.

Purchased somewhere in Milton, the multi-million winning prize is one of several awarded during the June 14 draw.

Other wins include a second-place payout of $224,150 for a ticket holder in Scarborough and a cool million for another ticket sold in the Haliburton/Muskoka area.

An Encore ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Simcoe County.

The Lotto 649 Gold Ball Draw for Saturday night checks in at $66 million.

If the Gold Ball jackpot is not won, it will roll to a record high of $68 million, guaranteed to be won Wednesday.