Canada

Big-winning $55-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Ontario

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 15, 2024 11:47 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario government changes will allow The Beer Store to sell lotto tickets'
Ontario government changes will allow The Beer Store to sell lotto tickets
WATCH ABOVE: As the Edmonton Oilers prepare for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, there is lots of discussion about what to expect from the team on Saturday night.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A $55-million-winning Lotto Max ticket was sold in the Greater Toronto Area, according to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) Corporation.

Purchased somewhere in Milton, the multi-million winning prize is one of several awarded during the June 14 draw.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Other wins include a second-place payout of $224,150 for a ticket holder in Scarborough and a cool million for another ticket sold in the Haliburton/Muskoka area.

An Encore ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Simcoe County.

Trending Now

The Lotto 649 Gold Ball Draw for Saturday night checks in at $66 million.

If the Gold Ball jackpot is not won, it will roll to a record high of $68 million, guaranteed to be won Wednesday.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

