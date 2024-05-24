Tire hits tour bus on QEW, killing 1 person and injuring 3, paramedics say

Send this page to someone via email

A loose tire hit a tour bus on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Niagara Region, leaving one person dead and three others injured, paramedics say.

It happened Friday afternoon on the Toronto-bound QEW around the Garden City Skyway, prompting a closure of all Toronto-bound lanes at Glendale.

A spokesperson for Niagara paramedics told Global News that emergency crews were called at 3:21 p.m.

The tour bus had 38 people onboard. One person was declared dead at the scene, the spokesperson said.

Three others were taken to a local hospital — one had serious injuries and the other two had minor injuries, the spokesperson added.

Ontario Provincial Police said all Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW are expected to remain closed in the area until around 11 p.m.

