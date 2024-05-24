Menu

Canada

Tire hits tour bus on QEW, killing 1 person and injuring 3, paramedics say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 24, 2024 7:34 pm
1 min read
A collision prompted the closure of all Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW at Glendale in St. Catharines Friday. View image in full screen
A collision prompted the closure of all Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW at Glendale in St. Catharines Friday. MTO
A loose tire hit a tour bus on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Niagara Region, leaving one person dead and three others injured, paramedics say.

It happened Friday afternoon on the Toronto-bound QEW around the Garden City Skyway, prompting a closure of all Toronto-bound lanes at Glendale.

A spokesperson for Niagara paramedics told Global News that emergency crews were called at 3:21 p.m.

The tour bus had 38 people onboard. One person was declared dead at the scene, the spokesperson said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Three others were taken to a local hospital — one had serious injuries and the other two had minor injuries, the spokesperson added.

Ontario Provincial Police said all Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW are expected to remain closed in the area until around 11 p.m.

