Haven Creative Space offers artists a chance to let their imaginations run free

Haven Creative Space is just as its name implies – a sanctuary in Montreal’s Mile-Ex neighbourhood, born out of Liana Carbone’s desire to have a space to house her photography.

It also acts as a commune where artists can congregate.

“I wanted to create a space where all of my passions can live,” Carbone said.

“A space where I can share these passions with people to explore their creativity.”

Haven began when Carbone moved her photography studio into the large 1,200 sq. ft. space, located between Montreal’s Mile-End and Parc-Extension boroughs, reputed for allowing budding artists to blossom.

Ever since, Haven has hosted many workshops and events by people who request to use the space.

“A lot of our collaborators have actually been people who come with an idea and then we meet, we brainstorm and the idea comes to be,” Carbone said.

“It’s really interesting how the space itself has served as magnet to attract so many wonderful people.”

Carbone added anyone can pitch an idea through her website.

Events at Haven vary from yoga and photography lessons to themed movie nights and pop-up shops.