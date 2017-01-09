Devonian Gardens reopening delayed after discovery of more leaks

After months of waiting for the Devonian Gardens to reopen, Calgarians will have to wait even longer.

Calgary’s popular indoor botanical park was expected to reopen at the end of 2016 after being closed in July due to faulty planters, but more leaks have since been found.

“We managed to find which planters were leaking in mid-October,” explained Doug Marter with the City of Calgary. “But when we looked at the logistics of moving the soil and plants and fixing everything, there was no other choice than to keep Devonian closed for an additional amount of time.”

The delay comes five years after it was shut for a $37-million makeover. After the renovations, stores below the park, including Roots and Harry Rosen, began seeing repeated leaks.

“We understand Calgarians’ frustrations, especially when we have the kind of temperatures we do right now,” Marter said.

The park is now slated to reopen in summer of 2017, with the hope the city can open up sections of Devonian Gardens earlier.

All of the costs associated with fixing the leaks are covered by warranty.