Winnipeg Jets bring back forward Brandon Tanev

WINNIPEG — With Patrik Laine out indefinitely due to a concussion, the Winnipeg Jets have called up forward Brandon Tanev from the AHL’s Manitoba Moose to help fill his void.

Tanev started the season with the Jets, scoring two goals and two assists in 35 games. The 24-year-old rookie put up a goal and two assists in five games as a Moose player after being sent down on Dec. 28.

RELATED: Winnipeg Jets send forwards Copp and Tanev to Manitoba Moose

Laine was diagnosed with a concussion after being hit in Saturday’s 4-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. It’s not known how many games the NHL rookie scoring leader will miss.

RELATED: Winnipeg Jets Patrik Laine out with concussion

Drew Stafford will move up to take Laine’s place alongside Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers.

Winnipeg (19-20-3) plays its next two games at home beginning with the Calgary Flames (22-18-2) on Monday.