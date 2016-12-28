Sports
Winnipeg Jets send forwards Copp and Tanev to Manitoba Moose

Winnipeg Jets center Andrew Copp, celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Dec. 4, 2016, in Chicago.

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have re-assigned forwards Andrew Copp and Brandon Tanev to the Manitoba Moose.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning, by the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club.

Copp, 22, has seven points in 25 games with the Jets this season after being recalled from the Moose Nov. 2. He also had five assists in eight games with the Moose to start the season. In 103 career NHL games, Copp has 11 goals and 10 assists. He was selected in the fourth round, 104th overall at the 2013 NHL Draft by the Jets.

Tanev, 24, has four points in 35 games in his rookie season with the Jets. Following a four-year career with Providence College, which included winning the NCAA national championship in 2015, Tanev signed with the Jets as a free agent at the end of last season and played in three games.

The Moose host the Charlotte Checkers on Friday.

