Winnipeg Jets Patrik Laine out with concussion

WINNIPEG – Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine has been diagnosed with a concussion after being hit in Saturday’s 4-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

It’s not known how many games Laine will miss.

The NHL rookie scoring leader was injured in the third period of Saturday’s games in Buffalo, N.Y.. Laine was looking down at the puck when Sabres defenceman Jake McCabe levelled him with an open-ice hit. Laine appeared to hit the back of his head on the ice as he fell. The 18-year-old was down for several minutes before being helped to the dressing room. McCabe was not penalized for the hit.

Laine has been a huge difference maker for the Jets this season. Winnipeg is 12-3 in games in which he has scored a goal compared to 7-20 in those he couldn’t find the back of the net. Laine leads the team with 21 goals and 16 assists in 42 games.

Winnipeg (19-20-3) plays its next two games at home beginning with the Calgary Flames (22-18-2) on Monday.

