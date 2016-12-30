Arrest made after backhoe found carrying ATM in north Edmonton

A man was arrested Friday morning after police found a stolen backhoe carrying an ATM in north Edmonton.

Edmonton police said officers were called to a badly damaged CASHCO on 55 Street and 137 Avenue at around 6:20 a.m. where they found the ATM was missing.

“There was tracks indicating that a piece of heavy equipment may have been used,” Edmonton Police Service Staff Sgt. James Vanderland said.

Vanderland said an officer saw the backhoe driving away from the scene.

A low-speed pursuit spanning roughly 10 blocks commenced after the backhoe didn’t stop. The driver eventually stopped and police found the ATM chained to the front bucket, according to Vanderland.

Police said there is tens of thousands of dollars in damage to the store.

Christopher Hoffele, 29, has since been charged with break and enter, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of break-in instruments.

An employee said it’s the third time an ATM has been stolen from the north Edmonton CASHCO.

READ MORE: Excavator used to break into north Edmonton store and steal ATM

In September, thieves used an excavator to break in to a north Edmonton grocery store and steal an ATM.

READ MORE: Stolen tractor used in Alberta credit union break & enter

In May, a CAT 930G wheel loader was used to break through the wall of the ATB Financial in Caroline, Alta. In that case, two suspects did manage to get away with the ATM.

Two central Alberta men were later arrested while attempting to break into the Mirror post office.

Police said the two men were charged in a string of thefts.