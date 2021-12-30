Menu

coronavirus pandemic
December 30 2021 3:47pm
01:13

Ontario cuts isolation requirement for COVID-19-positive individuals with symptoms to 5 days

During a COVID-19 update on Thursday, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said the province would cut the isolation requirement for symptomatic individuals who received a positive COVID-19 diagnoses down to five days from the earlier 10-day quarantine period. He said the five-day period would start from the onset of symptoms, but added that those who live or work in high-risk settings would still be required to isolate for 10 days.

