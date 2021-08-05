Singh calls for feds not to clawback benefit money for seniors

New Democrats say they’ve have been flooded with calls from Canadians aged 65 and up who suddenly find themselves cut off from monthly government payments due to the pandemic benefits they relied on last year. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, federal NDL leader Jagmeet Singh called on the Trudeau government not to address clawbacks to the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) and do more to address companies who took federal funding during the pandemic only to pay a dividend payment to shareholders.