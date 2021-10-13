Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Doctors
October 13 2021 6:15pm
01:20

Manitoba nature prescription

Spending time outdoors in nature is free to anyone, however, as Global’s Abigail Turner explains, it’s now being prescribed by doctors here in Manitoba.

Advertisement

Video Home