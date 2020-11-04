Health November 4 2020 8:20am 01:52 Health Minister Cameron Friesen criticized for comments about Manitoba doctors Manitoba NDP leader Wab Kinew responds to comments made by Health Minister Cameron Friesen. NDP slams Manitoba health minister over comments that province’s doctors ‘creating chaos’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7441487/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7441487/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?