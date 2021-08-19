Menu

August 19 2021 7:59pm
01:31

Virtual doctor appointments proving popular

After more than a year of virtual doctors appointments during the pandemic — 99 per cent of Manitoba physicians hope to keep the new care option post-pandemic. Global’s Anya Nazeravich has more.

