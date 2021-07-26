Menu

Coronavirus in Winnipeg
July 26 2021 6:33pm
01:38

Planning to travel? Be prepared to make a pandemic checklist, experts say

While international travel has yet to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, experts say travel interest and trip planning is starting to take off again. Global’s Marney Blunt reports.

