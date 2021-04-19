Menu

Brian Pallister
April 19 2021 6:29pm
00:39

Manitoba premier says travel restrictions ‘not an issue of high priority’

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister explains why travel restrictions weren’t included in his government’s latest round of tightened COVID-19 public health orders.

