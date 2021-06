Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin outlined on Thursday the province’s COVID-19 reopening plan, named the “4, 3, 2, One Great Summer Reopening Path.” Roussin said the plan will be tied to vaccination targets, and will focus on four reopening categories and three summer holiday milestones. “Each holiday milestone for reopening will have a one-dose and a two-dose immunization goal to guide progress,” he said.