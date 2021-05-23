Canada May 23 2021 11:00am 06:28 It’s a difficult time for Winnipeggers right now: Mayor Brian Bowman The West Block‘s Mercedes Stephenson speaks with Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman about the “dire” COVID-19 situation facing his province. Manitoba’s lax public health policies to blame for 3rd COVID-19 wave: Winnipeg mayor <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7885593/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7885593/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?