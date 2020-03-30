Consumer March 30 2020 6:50pm 01:18 Manitoba orders non-critical businesses to close amid COVID–19 Global’s Brittany Greenslade reports on the province’s decision to order all non-essential businesses to close their doors until at least April 14 amid the COVID-19 outbreak. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6753935/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6753935/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?