July 12 2021 6:59pm
Manitoba’s top doctor says he’s received daily threats, suspicious activity at home

Manitoba’s top doctor says he’s received threats on a daily basis during the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of the threats have prompted law enforcement to get involved. Global’s Marney Blunt has more.

