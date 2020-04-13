Health April 13 2020 12:24pm 01:23 Coronavirus: Winnipeg ‘ambassadors’ watching for rule-breakers in city parks Global’s Marek Tkach reports on a new team of city workers deployed in Winnipeg parks working to help flatten the curve of COVID-19. Coronavirus: Winnipeg ‘ambassadors’ watching for rule-breakers in city parks <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6811903/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6811903/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?