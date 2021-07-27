Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Bingemans in Kitchener extended another week

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region has announced a couple of initiatives in an attempt to administer more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It says the drive-thru vaccination clinic at Bingemans in Kitchener will continue operating for at least another week.

“The drive-thru vaccination clinic may be particularly appealing to anyone with mobility challenges who would find it easier to get vaccinated in the comfort of their own vehicle,” the region said in a statement.

“Members of the public are encouraged to bring family members, friends and neighbours who otherwise might not have the opportunity to get vaccinated.”

The region says the clinic will operate from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday.

No appointments are required and the Pfizer vaccine will be available to those of all ages.

In addition, the region says the Cambridge Pinebush vaccination clinic will have both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines on hand for the next few weeks.

It says the move will make the region’s largest clinic more family friendly as it will allow everyone to get first or second doses of the vaccine of the choice.

The region notes it has closed the Langs Ayr and Cambridge Pinebush Family Health Team vaccination clinics and that they will not be reopening.

Anyone who got a first dose of Moderna at either clinic can get a second dose at the Cambridge Pinebush clinic.

As with all of the region’s clinics, no appointments are required though people do need to wait 28 days after a first shot before a second dose of Moderna or Pfizer.