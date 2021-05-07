Menu

Coronavirus
May 7 2021 12:49pm
00:53

Quebec sets COVID-19 vaccination record

Quebec shattered a record Friday after the province administered more than 100,000 doses in one day. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has more.

