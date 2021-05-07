Quebec sets two records in the fight against COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The province set two records in the fight against COVID-19 Thursday, recording 102,700 vaccinations and 272,000 appointment bookings, according to Health and Social Services Minister Christian Dubé.

Dubé made the announcement Friday morning on Twitter. In the same post, Dubé describes Quebecers’ response to vaccination efforts as exceptional.

He also assured the public that Quebec health authorities have the capacity to increase the rate of vaccination when the deliveries of doses allow it.

Making an appointment to receive a vaccine is now open to people in Quebec to those aged 35 and over.

Quebec announced Thursday a total of 80,582 new doses administered, including 78,632 Wednesday, for a total of 3,446,157 doses since the start of the campaign. The province administered doses at a rate of 40.28 per cent.

In addition, 165,678 new vaccines have been delivered in Quebec, for a total of 4,059,217 doses delivered to date. Quebec has received enough vaccines to administer a single dose to 47 per cent of its population. The province has thus far used 84.9 per cent of its vaccine supply.