BC Real Estate April 7 2021 8:21pm 02:00 Okanagan home prices continue to soar into March 2021 The red hot real estate market in the Okanagan is continuing to reach levels that have never been seen before in the region. Price of single-family home in Central Okanagan soars by $50K in one month <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7744890/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7744890/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?