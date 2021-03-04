Canada March 4 2021 7:29pm 02:09 Okanagan real estate prices continue to soar The real estate market in the Okanagan is continuing to sky rocket, reaching levels that local real estate agents say they’ve never seen before. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7678368/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7678368/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?