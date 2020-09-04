Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
BC Real Estate
September 4 2020 10:03pm
01:55

Okanagan house sales skyrocket, real estate officials say

According to the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board, home sales in the Central Okanagan are up 39.2% in August compared to 2019.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home