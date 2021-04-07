Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Price of single-family home in Central Okanagan soars by $50K in one month

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Click to play video: 'Okanagan home prices continue to soar into March 2021' Okanagan home prices continue to soar into March 2021
Okanagan home prices continue to soar into March 2021

The red-hot real estate market in the Okanagan is continuing to reach levels that have never been seen before in the region.

“We had a crazy month of stats and stats that continue to have realtors shaking their heads,” said Kim Heizmann, Association of Interior Realtors’ president

“None of us have seen a market like this before.”

Read more: Survey finds broad support for B.C. rent freeze

The Association of Interior Realtors laments that although the market is strong for sellers, buyers, especially local ones, are being squeezed for every penny.

“Being in a multiple offer situation is pushing those numbers up,” Heizmann told Global News on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“When you have ten buyers sitting on a property and they’re all trying to bid to win, they are going all in with aggressive bidding.”

The benchmark price for a single-family home in the Central Okanagan is now listed at $829,400 — a 23.4-per cent increase from one year ago, and a $53,000 jump in one month.

In the North Okanagan, it has seen a 138.8-per cent increase in single family home sales from 2020, with a benchmark price of $590,700.

And for the South Okanagan, the benchmark price now sits at $803,000 a wild increase of nearly 42 per cent from 2020.

Read more: February was a record-setting month for B.C. home sales

Steve Wright, a Kelowna real estate agent, said he doesn’t see the escalating market coming back down anytime soon.

“Prices are still going up, setting new records,” said Wright.

“And my guess is within 60-90 days we could see an average price of a million dollars for a single-family home in Kelowna.”

Story continues below advertisement

One interesting thing to note, Wright said local real-estate agents are even starting to sell their own properties in the Okanagan.

Click to play video: 'Okanagan man trading home for bitcoin' Okanagan man trading home for bitcoin
Okanagan man trading home for bitcoin – Mar 27, 2021
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagancentral okanagansouth okanaganNorth OkanaganBC Real EstateOkanagan Real EstateAssociation of Interior RealtorsHome sellingOkanagan realtors

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers