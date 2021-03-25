Crash March 25 2021 8:18pm 01:54 Sentencing underway for driver in fatal Highway 33 crash Lenard Haines was killed in a horrific crash on Highway 33 in June 2018, and in court on Thursday, his family gave their victim impact statements. Jules Knox reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7720483/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7720483/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?