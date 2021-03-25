Menu

Canada

‘It’s been the loss of a dad’: Sentencing underway for driver involved in 2018 Kelowna crash

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted March 25, 2021 9:33 pm
Highway 33 in Kelowna was closed for several hours on June 20, 2018, when this speeding silver coupe hit a concrete fence. View image in full screen
Sentencing is now underway for a driver who caused a fatal crash in Kelowna in June of 2018.

Lenard Haines died as the passenger of the car that slammed into a cement wall after the driver sped down Highway 33 near Gerstmar Road while high on methamphetamines.

In January, Travis Hennessy was convicted of one count of dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

In victim impact statements, Haines’ family told court he had a special bond with his young daughter and she still cries for him.

“It’s been the loss of a dad. When you saw Lenard with his daughter, there was so, so much hope and so much potential there,” said Laurie Wilson, the victim’s mother-in-law.

She remembers Haines as funny and very smart with a love for kids.

She says her daughter lost the love of her life and nearly three years later is still trying to heal.

Wilson also spoke of restoration.

“I think the only way that Mr. Henessy can restore himself is to live a purposeful life, and he has an obligation to Lenard’s children to provide for them what he took away from them,” Wilson said.

Hennessy addressed the court and apologized, saying he still thinks about it every day.

“I can’t imagine how his children feel not having their father anymore,” he said. “And when I get out, if there’s anything I can do to help the children, I’m more than willing to help.”

The Crown is asking Hennessy to serve a prison sentence of six to seven years, with a seven-year driving prohibition afterwards.

He argues that Hennessy has a lengthy criminal record and was prohibited from driving at the time of the crash.

The defence is asking for four to five years in prison and a five-year driving prohibition.

She argues that Hennessy grew up in an abusive household, but has made progress in prison, earning program certificates and is now working on his high school diploma.

The judge has reserved her decision until a later date.

