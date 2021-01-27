Menu

Canada

Sentencing date set for man found guilty of dangerous driving death in Kelowna

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted January 27, 2021 12:25 pm
Click to play video 'Accused B.C. man in dangerous driving trial denies being behind the wheel' Accused B.C. man in dangerous driving trial denies being behind the wheel
Closing arguments in the trial of Travis Hennessy, accused of dangerous driving causing death, wrapped up in December – Dec 10, 2020

A Prince George man who was found guilty of being behind the wheel in a horrific crash in Kelowna that left one person dead is expected to learn his fate at the end of March.

In court this week, Travis Hennessy was found guilty of one count of dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Read more: Accused B.C. man in dangerous driving trial denies being behind the wheel

A sentencing date has been set for March 25.

The collision happened near Highway 33 and Gerstmar Road in June 2018.

Court heard that Hennessy was on a road trip from Prince George and had been doing meth all day with his friends in the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Three people were thrown from the car, including Lenard Haines, who died from his injuries.

Read more: B.C. man charged in 2018 Kelowna fatal crash

Hennessy’s lawyer called into question whether he had actually been behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

However, the judge ultimately ruled that he was, finding him guilty of causing the crash.

Read more: Single-vehicle accident closes Highway 33

The police watchdog was called in to investigate the involvement of the officer who was pursuing the speeding vehicle but found no wrongdoing.

Click to play video 'Highway 33 closed due to high speed crash, investigation' Highway 33 closed due to high speed crash, investigation
Highway 33 closed due to high speed crash, investigation – Jun 20, 2018
travis hennessy Lenard Haines dangerous driving
