Sentencing date set for man found guilty of dangerous driving death in Kelowna

A Prince George man who was found guilty of being behind the wheel in a horrific crash in Kelowna that left one person dead is expected to learn his fate at the end of March.

In court this week, Travis Hennessy was found guilty of one count of dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

A sentencing date has been set for March 25.

The collision happened near Highway 33 and Gerstmar Road in June 2018.

Court heard that Hennessy was on a road trip from Prince George and had been doing meth all day with his friends in the vehicle.

Three people were thrown from the car, including Lenard Haines, who died from his injuries.

Hennessy’s lawyer called into question whether he had actually been behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

However, the judge ultimately ruled that he was, finding him guilty of causing the crash.

The police watchdog was called in to investigate the involvement of the officer who was pursuing the speeding vehicle but found no wrongdoing.

