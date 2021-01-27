Menu

Canada

Occupants make safe exit after South Vernon house fire

By Jamie Tawil Global News
Posted January 27, 2021 7:34 am
Smoke billows into South Vernon neighborhood .
Smoke billows into South Vernon neighborhood . Cliff Siebert - Viewer

Fire crews in Vernon continue to investigate the cause of a significant house fire in South Vernon on Tuesday.

Flames broke out shortly after 5:30 p.m inside of a home on Valleyview Place, just south of Okanagan Avenue.

Exactly where the fire started, however, remains under investigation.

“We arrived to (find) a fully engulfed basement fire that spread to the main floor,” said Vernon Deputy Fire Chief Scott Hemstad.

Crews managed to get the flames under control quickly, he added.

“We had two engines, one rescue unit and 20 firefighters respond.”

There were four people inside the home at the time, including two children, but everybody got out safely.

The fire is not being considered suspicious at this time but the cause remains under investigation.

