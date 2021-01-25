Kelowna firefighters douse blaze at Gotham Nightclub

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna firefighters made quick work of a minor fire that broke out in the stairwell behind Gotham Nightclub on Leon Avenue Monday afternoon.

Commuters noticed a heavy police and fire presence in the downtown core as dozens of first responders rushed to the scene.

Kelowna fire captain Robert Skelbon said the small blaze was contained to the stairwell at the rear of the building.

“When we showed up there were flames coming out of the stairwell,” he said.

“The guys put it out really fast and we made entry into the building and there is no damage inside, just a little bit of smoke.”

Skelbon said the blaze appears to be suspicious and RCMP is investigating.

“It looks like debris, a mattress, some clothing, that kind of stuff,” he said of the items located in the fire.

“There’s been people living in the stairwell at times and the nature of where it all started, it’s pretty obvious it was (intentionally) lit.”

Crews are now mopping up.

