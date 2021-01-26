One person hospitalized after kitchen fire, Penticton Fire Department says

Send this page to someone via email

There’s another reminder that having a fire evacuation plan can save lives, as one Penticton resident was left in hospital after a fire at their residence.

Penticton firefighters quickly extinguished a kitchen fire yesterday evening on Duncan Place.

The fire started around 7 p.m. when a resident left the kitchen stove unattended, according to the fire department.

“We had a kitchen fire, it was an unattended cooking fire,” said Rob Trupp, Penticton Fire Department’s assistant fire chief.

“The fire damage was confined to the kitchen and fire personal were able to handle it pretty quickly.”

One person reportedly suffered from smoke inhalation and was transported to Penticton Regional Hospital for treatment.

The fire department said they were able to contain the fire to the kitchen area, but reported that the home sustained extensive smoke damage.

Thirty-two fire firefighters were on scene to handle the blaze.

Emergency services are taking care of the resident until repairs are made.

