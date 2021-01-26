Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

One person hospitalized after kitchen fire, Penticton Fire Department says

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 26, 2021 6:12 pm
One person was sent to hospital for smoke inhalation.
One person was sent to hospital for smoke inhalation. Mike Biden/Penticton Fire Department

There’s another reminder that having a fire evacuation plan can save lives, as one Penticton resident was left in hospital after a fire at their residence.

Penticton firefighters quickly extinguished a kitchen fire yesterday evening on Duncan Place.

The fire started around 7 p.m. when a resident left the kitchen stove unattended, according to the fire department.

“We had a kitchen fire, it was an unattended cooking fire,” said Rob Trupp, Penticton Fire Department’s assistant fire chief.

“The fire damage was confined to the kitchen and fire personal were able to handle it pretty quickly.”

Read more: Fire crews douse travel-trailer fire in Penticton backyard

Story continues below advertisement

One person reportedly suffered from smoke inhalation and was transported to Penticton Regional Hospital for treatment.

The fire department said they were able to contain the fire to the kitchen area, but reported that the home sustained extensive smoke damage.

Thirty-two fire firefighters were on scene to handle the blaze.

Emergency services are taking care of the resident until repairs are made.

Click to play video 'B.C. man recognized with bravery award for risking life to help save people from burning home' B.C. man recognized with bravery award for risking life to help save people from burning home
B.C. man recognized with bravery award for risking life to help save people from burning home – Dec 16, 2020
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanaganpentictonsouth okanaganFire SafetyPenticton Fire DepartmentKitchen Firepenticton firepenticton regional hospitalOkanagan fire safetyPenticton fire safety
Flyers
More weekly flyers