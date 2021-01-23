Penticton RCMP arrest man in connection to reported indecent acts

Send this page to someone via email

Penticton RCMP say a man has been arrested in connection to three indecent acts that were allegedly reported near two middle schools earlier this week.

In a press release, police say the 32-year-old man was arrested following separately reported incidents on Jan. 19, 21 and 22.

According to police, the incidents involved a man being inappropriately dressed and appearing to touch himself while in the front seat of his vehicle.

One incident occurred in the area of KVR Middle School, with the other two taking place in the neighbourhood of Skaha Middle School.

“Based on the consistent description of the vehicle provided by the witnesses,” police said in a press release, “plain-clothes and uniformed members of the Penticton RCMP detachment heavily patrolled the city and were able to locate the vehicle in a separate location away from the schools.”

The man has since been released on what police are calling strict conditions. RCMP added they are continuing to investigate.

“We appreciate that the witnesses took the opportunity to immediately tell their teachers,” Penticton RCMP Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck said.

“The seamless communication between the schools, school district and RCMP proved beneficial when information was relayed to police, who were able to take decisive enforcement action.”

If you witnessed these or any other incidents involving this vehicle, or have any other information, you are asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.