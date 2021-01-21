Penticton RCMP look for man involved in indecent act near school

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are turning to the public to help identify a man involved in what they describe as an indecent act near a Penticton school.

Read more: Man spotted performing indecent act near Cambridge elementary school

According to police, on Jan. 19 at around 3 p.m., two students from Skaha Lake Middle School were walking home along Roblin Street when a red car pulled up next to the pair.

Police said the youth observed the male driver to be inappropriately dressed.

According to police, the teens continued walking and the vehicle drove away.

Police have described the vehicle as an older model, four-door car in poor condition with noticeable dents and scratches.

Story continues below advertisement

They also said the rear passenger window was broken and had a clear plastic bag covering it.

Police described the suspect driver as being in his mid-30s with a heavy build.

Read more: Kitchener man arrested in connection with several indecent acts performed in Doon neighbourhood

“We encourage anyone who may recognize this vehicle or witnessed this incident to call police, ” said Penticton RCMP Const. James Grandy. “It’s also recommended children stay alert while walking, and staying ‘unplugged,’ leaving gadgets in pockets and backpacks.”

1:47 Man arrested at Lake Country water park for allegedly committing indecent act Man arrested at Lake Country water park for allegedly committing indecent act – Jun 21, 2017

Anyone with information about this incident or the vehicle is asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

2:10 ‘I am tough on crime’: New top cop at helm of Penticton RCMP detachment ‘I am tough on crime’: New top cop at helm of Penticton RCMP detachment – Feb 12, 2020

Story continues below advertisement