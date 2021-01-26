Menu

January 26 2021 8:27pm
Tourism Kelowna expresses concern over fewer marketing dollars as a result of drop in hotel tax revenue

It’s a sector that’s been particularly hard hit by the pandemic–the hotel industry. New data released by BC’s finance ministry show just what a big blow COVID-19 has been to Okanagan hotels and motels. The stats show a significant drop in hotel tax revenue and as Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, that directly impacts tourism organizations and their ability to properly market the area to potential tourists.

