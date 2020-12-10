Accused B.C. man in dangerous driving trial denies being behind the wheel

Send this page to someone via email

The man accused of dangerous driving in a fatal crash denies that he was behind the wheel when the collision happened.

Travis Hennessy is facing one count of dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, for a collision that happened near Highway 33 and Gerstmar Road in June 2018.

Court heard that Hennessy was on a road trip from Prince George and had been doing meth all day with his friends in the vehicle.

Three people were thrown from the car, including Lenard Haines, who died from his injuries.

Crown prosecutor J.B. Deschamps said that Hennessy’s DNA was found on the driver’s side airbags and his fingerprints were on the window.

Court heard he was the only person not ejected from the car.

Defence lawyer Donna Turko argued that the evidence doesn’t mean Hennessy was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

She said Hennessy had been driving earlier in the day, and he had climbed into the backseat because he didn’t know his way around Kelowna.

Court also heard from one of the passengers who testified that Hennessy was driving when the crash happened.

However, Turko called her credibility into question.

She noted that the woman had been sleeping until just seconds before the crash, when the friends realized they were being followed by a police car who had spotted the speeding vehicle.

The police watchdog was called into investigate the officer’s involvement but found no wrongdoing.

The judge is expected to give her decision on Jan. 25.

