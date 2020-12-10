Menu

Advertisement
Canada

Six-storey hotel to be built near convention centre in Penticton

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 10, 2020 5:05 pm
he City of Penticton announced a land deal regarding a new hotel that will be built at 903 Vernon Avenue, across from the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. The hotel will feature 100 to 110 hotel rooms and include a direct pedestrian connection to the convention centre. Google Maps

A new six-storey hotel will be part of Penticton’s skyline in the near future.

On Thursday, the city announced a $1.5-million land sale and building agreement with Mundi Hotel Enterprises Inc., stating the deal “will pave the way towards a long-awaited hotel adjacent to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.”

According to the city, the hotel at 903 Vernon Ave., will feature 100 to 110 hotel rooms and include a direct pedestrian connection to the trade and convention centre (PTCC).

Read more: Coronavirus: Air Canada to suspend passenger operations in Penticton

“Once opened, the city expects the hotel will capture new market segments as well as convention, meeting and special events, all of which will positively impact the City’s local tourism and business community,” the city said in a press release.

“The era of operating top-notch trade and convention centre experiences in the absence of adjoining hotel facilities ended years ago,” said Penticton mayor John Vassilaki.

“Today’s announcement significantly improves the ability of this important city asset to attract additional conferences, conventions and events that were previously unavailable to us on account of the winning formula of a facility, plus hotel, being incomplete.”

“The addition of an attached hotel, with a pedestrian walkway to the PTCC, is an innovative and long-term investment by the City of Penticton,” said Dean Clarke of Spectra Venue Management, which manages the trade and convention centre.

“We will now be able to solicit and bid on new convention, meeting and special event business, which we have previously not met hosting requirements.”

Ron Mundi, owner and president of Mundi Hotel Enterprises, says the hotel will feature an indoor pool, a hot tub, fitness facilities plus an upscale restaurant and lounge.

The city said the agreement is contingent on Mundi Hotel Enterprises achieving key milestones including submitting and receiving approvals for development, along with a construction timeline, once underway, of under 28 months.

