Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Former Kelowna social worker accused of fraud quarantining for COVID-19 exposure

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted December 10, 2020 3:37 pm
Click to play video 'Former foster child reacts to arrest of Kelowna social worker' Former foster child reacts to arrest of Kelowna social worker
One of the alleged victims of a former Kelowna social worker who allegedly stole money from those left in his charge reacts now that he has been criminally charged.

A former Kelowna social worker who is facing more than a dozen charges, including fraud and breach of trust, is now quarantining after a potential COVID-19 exposure.

Robert Riley Saunders was arrested in Alberta in early December.

Read more: B.C. social worker accused of stealing from kids in Ministry care

Court heard that he is still there because the transport truck had to be turned around after authorities were alerted to a potential coronavirus exposure.

Read more: Another lawsuit launched against former Kelowna, B.C., social worker

On Thursday, Saunders called into his scheduled court appearance. He’s still in custody and expected to quarantine until Dec. 22.

Story continues below advertisement

After that, the former social worker is expected to be transferred back to Kelowna at some point for an in-person court appearance.

Read more: New lawsuit alleges former Kelowna social worker stole from Indigenous girl in care

Saunders is facing 13 charges, including breach of trust, 10 counts of fraud over $5,000, one count of theft over $5,000 and one count of uttering a forged document.

Click to play video 'Extended interview with a former foster child after Kelowna social worker arrested' Extended interview with a former foster child after Kelowna social worker arrested
Extended interview with a former foster child after Kelowna social worker arrested

According to documents filed in a civil suit, Saunders allegedly opened joint bank accounts with foster kids and then stole the ministry money meant for their food, clothing and shelter.

Read more: Former B.C. social worker arrested, 13 criminal charges laid, Kelowna RCMP say

Story continues below advertisement

A class-action lawsuit against the Ministry of Children and Family Development settled for millions of dollars names more than 100 alleged victims.

Read more: Court approves multi-million dollar settlement against B.C. social worker who defrauded teens in care

A date for a bail hearing is expected to be set in the near future.

Click to play video 'Civil lawsuit brings new allegations against former Kelowna social worker' Civil lawsuit brings new allegations against former Kelowna social worker
Civil lawsuit brings new allegations against former Kelowna social worker – Dec 29, 2019
Advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19KelownaOkanaganbc coronavirusTheftFraudBreach Of Trustclass actioncoronavirus exposureSocial WorkerRobert Riley SaundersFoster Childrenembezzle
Flyers
More weekly flyers