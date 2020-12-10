Former Kelowna social worker accused of fraud quarantining for COVID-19 exposure

A former Kelowna social worker who is facing more than a dozen charges, including fraud and breach of trust, is now quarantining after a potential COVID-19 exposure.
Robert Riley Saunders was arrested in Alberta in early December.
Court heard that he is still there because the transport truck had to be turned around after authorities were alerted to a potential coronavirus exposure.
On Thursday, Saunders called into his scheduled court appearance. He’s still in custody and expected to quarantine until Dec. 22.
After that, the former social worker is expected to be transferred back to Kelowna at some point for an in-person court appearance.
Saunders is facing 13 charges, including breach of trust, 10 counts of fraud over $5,000, one count of theft over $5,000 and one count of uttering a forged document.
According to documents filed in a civil suit, Saunders allegedly opened joint bank accounts with foster kids and then stole the ministry money meant for their food, clothing and shelter.
A class-action lawsuit against the Ministry of Children and Family Development settled for millions of dollars names more than 100 alleged victims.
Read more: Court approves multi-million dollar settlement against B.C. social worker who defrauded teens in care
A date for a bail hearing is expected to be set in the near future.
Comments