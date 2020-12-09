Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Outdoor skating rink at Stuart Park in Kelowna closed because of COVID

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 9, 2020 7:09 pm
The City of Kelowna says for the time being, the popular outdoor skating rink at Stuart Park is closed to the public because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The City of Kelowna says for the time being, the popular outdoor skating rink at Stuart Park is closed to the public because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Global News

It’s a winter staple in Kelowna, and especially so during the holiday season: skating on the outdoor rink in the city’s downtown core.

For the time being, though, the ice rink at Stuart Park is closed to the public because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The City of Kelowna announced the closure on Wednesday afternoon, stating skating at the popular lakeside rink is delayed until further notice.

Read more: Front-line health workers will be first to get COVID-19 vaccine in B.C.

“Based on the latest direction from the provincial health officer to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, the outdoor skating rink at Stuart Park will remain closed at this time,” the city said in a press release.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The city said the holiday tree and festive lights located within Stuart Park will continue to be lit up throughout December, and that residents are welcome to visit the park.

“This is certainly not how we wanted to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of skating at Stuart Park, but we recognize that these are extraordinary circumstances, and that public health and safety must come first,” said Doug Nicholas, the city’s manager for sports and events services.

“We’ll continue to assess the situation and follow the advice and guidance of health officials and are hopeful that skating at Stuart Park will return this season.”

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Health Canada approves Pfizer vaccine' Coronavirus: Health Canada approves Pfizer vaccine
Coronavirus: Health Canada approves Pfizer vaccine
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19KelownaOkanaganbc coronavirusCOVIDcentral okanaganCity of Kelownadowntown kelownaOutdoor RinkStuart ParkOutdoor Skating Rinkskating rink closed
Flyers
More weekly flyers