Coronavirus: Outdoor skating rink at Stuart Park in Kelowna closed because of COVID

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a winter staple in Kelowna, and especially so during the holiday season: skating on the outdoor rink in the city’s downtown core.

For the time being, though, the ice rink at Stuart Park is closed to the public because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The City of Kelowna announced the closure on Wednesday afternoon, stating skating at the popular lakeside rink is delayed until further notice.

“Based on the latest direction from the provincial health officer to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, the outdoor skating rink at Stuart Park will remain closed at this time,” the city said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

The city said the holiday tree and festive lights located within Stuart Park will continue to be lit up throughout December, and that residents are welcome to visit the park.

“This is certainly not how we wanted to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of skating at Stuart Park, but we recognize that these are extraordinary circumstances, and that public health and safety must come first,” said Doug Nicholas, the city’s manager for sports and events services.

“We’ll continue to assess the situation and follow the advice and guidance of health officials and are hopeful that skating at Stuart Park will return this season.”

2:29 Coronavirus: Health Canada approves Pfizer vaccine Coronavirus: Health Canada approves Pfizer vaccine