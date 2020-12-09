B.C. set to announce COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government is set to roll out its COVID-19 immunization plan on Wednesday afternoon, following federal approval of the Pfizer vaccine.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is scheduled to be joined by Dr. Ross Brown, Vancouver Coastal Health’s vice-president for pandemic response and director of regional emergency operations centre, Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix for a live news conference at 3:30 p.m. PT, which will be carried live on BC1, here on our website, and on the Global BC Facebook page.

2:08 Coronavirus: Health Canada official outlines process for approving Pfizer vaccine Coronavirus: Health Canada official outlines process for approving Pfizer vaccine

Earlier on Wednesday, the federal government announced that Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is officially approved for use in Canada, with limited rollout set to begin to priority groups “within days.”

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccination of the general population is anticipated to start in April.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“It’s an exceptional day for Canada,” Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical advisor with Health Canada’s regulatory branch, told reporters.

“In a year where we haven’t had a lot of good news, this is a bit of good news. And I think we should take a moment to acknowledge that — and then we’re all going to get back to work.”

A day earlier, Horgan tweeted that the province is hoping to immunize 4,000 people by the end of the next week, the priority being residents of long-term care.

The first vaccine doses are just days away. About 4,000 high-risk people in BC will be immunized by end of next week. Tomorrow, I'll be joined by Dr. Bonnie Henry & Health Minister @adriandix to update how an immunization program will help keep British Columbians healthy & safe. — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) December 8, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, officials are expected to outline how many vaccinations the province will receive, how the doses will be transported to rural areas, and how the general population will receive the shot.

Henry has said the B.C. rollout plan will be “adaptable and flexible” to get vaccines out as efficiently as possible to everyone who wants them, and noted that the province is still seeing “very high” levels of community transmission.

On Tuesday, B.C. officials reported another 16 new deaths due to COVID-19 and 566 new cases, bringing the total number of deaths to 543 and active cases to 9,315.

– with files from Amanda Connolly