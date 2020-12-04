Former B.C. social worker arrested, 13 criminal charges laid: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A former social worker in B.C. who allegedly stole from his at-risk clients was arrested and is now facing criminal charges.

On Friday, Kelowna RCMP announced that Robert Riley Saunders was arrested in Alberta after a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Police say Saunders has been remanded into custody and will be brought back to appear before the Kelowna provincial court next week.

In a press release, Kelowna RCMP said it began investigating Saunders in March of 2018 for alleged fraudulent activity “while he was employed with the Ministry of Children and Family Development from 1996 to 2018.”

“This was a lengthy and laborious investigation, led by the fraud section of the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit,” said Kelowna Supt. Kara Triance.

“We are pleased to be able to report back to the community that the matter has now advanced into the judicial process.”

Police say following a review of the investigation, the BC Prosecution Service approved 13 charges against Saunders including 10 counts of fraud over $5,000, one count of theft over $5,000, one count of breach of trust and one count of uttering a forged document.

