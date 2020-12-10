Menu

Canada

Revelstoke woman ticketed for refusing to wear mask, belligerent behaviour

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted December 10, 2020 11:45 am
Revelstoke RCMP were called to a local restaurant after a woman refused to don a mask and wouldn't leave.
Revelstoke RCMP were called to a local restaurant after a woman refused to don a mask and wouldn't leave. Global News Files

RCMP were called to a Revelstoke restaurant after a woman refused to wear a mask and wouldn’t leave.

The incident happened at a business near Highway 1 just before 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said they explained the current COVID-19 regulations to the 43-year-old woman, but she still refused to comply with public health orders.

Officers said she was subsequently arrested for allegedly causing a disturbance in a public place.

“The female was later released outside of the restaurant with an undertaking to appear in Revelstoke provincial court and conditions not to attend the location of the incident,” Sgt. Chris Dodds said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Furthermore, the female was issued two $230 violation tickets under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act for allegedly failing to wear a face covering in indoor public space and abusive/belligerent behaviour.”

Revelstoke RCMP said their primary focus is on educating the public.

“However, in the end, the woman refused to comply with police direction and action was taken both criminally and through the issuance of provincial violation tickets,” Dodds said.

CoronavirusCOVID-19RCMPbc coronavirusArrestRevelstokeRestaurantmaskTicketOfficersFace coveringanti masker
