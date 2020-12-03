Menu

Global News Morning BC
December 3 2020 10:42am
03:31

Revelstoke’s rising COVID case count and the message from the mayor

Revelstoke Mayor Gary Sulz talks about the rising number of COVID cases in his community and addresses an anonymous ad that’s left many people shaking their heads in disbelief.

