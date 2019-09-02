Fire September 2 2019 2:14pm 01:06 Driver walks away from fiery West Kelowna crash West Kelowna fire crews were dispatched to a vehicle fire in the vicinity of Highway 97 and Bartley Road on Sunday night. Fiery Crash in West Kelowna <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5846101/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5846101/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?