Fiery Crash in West Kelowna

A spectacular crash in West Kelowna Sunday evening, but, amazingly, the driver walked away with minor injuries.

It happened around 6 p.m., when a van travelling southbound at a high rate of speed left Highway 97and flew over a chain link fence before hitting a building.

The crash caused the van to burst into flames.

The building also caught on fire.

The driver of the van managed to escape with minor injuries. She was treated at the scene by B.C. ambulance.

RCMP are investigating why the van flew off the road in the first place.