BC COVID-19 March 25 2021 8:14pm 02:04 Kelowna residents react to increased social gathering fine With spring weather fast approaching, the B.C. government is gearing up to crack down on COVID-19 rule breakers. Kelowna, B.C., residents respond to fine increases for non-compliant social gatherings <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7720439/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7720439/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?