Canada Day March 8 2021 8:56pm 01:50 Accused in Kelowna manslaughter case confesses, but says he doesn’t remember the stabbing In a police interrogation video, Noah Vaten admits to killing Esa Carriere but says he doesn’t remember it. Jules Knox reports. ‘I killed Esa:’ Suspect admits to fatal stabbing in RCMP interrogation video <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7685063/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7685063/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?