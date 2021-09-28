Menu

Assault
September 28 2021 8:47pm
02:02

Surprise guilty plea in manslaughter trial

After one of the men accused of manslaughter had a flashback on the stand, he pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing Esa Carriere. Jules Knox reports.

