Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada Day
February 23 2021 8:43pm
01:58

Surveillance video shows last moments of Kelowna homicide victim’s life

Court watched surveillance video showing the last moments of Esa Carriere’s life unfold on Canada Day in 2018. Jules Knox has the latest from the manslaughter trial.

Advertisement

Video Home